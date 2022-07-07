Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 12 Episode 9

Did Erika go too far?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 9, tensions mounted when she yelled at Garcelle's son.

Not helping matters, the other wives and their husbands thought it was funny.

Meanwhile, Sutton tried to get through to Diana and Kyle, but they continued to be rude to her.

Elsewhere, a surprising rumor about one of the housewives shocked everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.