American Horror Story Season 11: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, & More Fan Favorites Return

American Horror Story Season 11 will bring some familiar faces back into the fold.

While details remain scarce about what the latest chapter in the anthology will be about, casting details are beginning to trickle out.

According to Deadline, franchise veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti Lupone have all closed deals to return.

Isaac Powell (American Horror Story Season 10 alum), Sandra Bernhard (Pose), Joe Mantello (Hollywood), and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf).

Several cast members have been seen filming the series in Manhattan, with the costumes pointing towards a setting in the 1970s or '80s.

FX and Ryan Murphy have largely kept quiet about any plot details, and given the show is on track for a fall launch, we should expect more information in the coming months.

The first half of American Horror Story Season 10 was a return to form, with the "Red Tide" arc winning a lot of praise from critics and fans alike.

However, the alien-centric send half of the season is probably the worst the show has put out.

It's unclear whether we'll be getting two stories again this time or if the show will revert to one horror a season.

Fans of the franchise should probably not expect an encore from Sarah Paulson in the near future.

The star recently revealed she is unsure of her future on both American Horror Story and American Crime Story.

“I’m sort of in this very interesting place where I’ve taken the last year off, which has been wild," she told Variety earlier this month.

"Believe me, don’t think I don’t know what a privileged place it is to sit in and know that I can take a year off and still be able to live my life and not in a fearful way and that is a real really lucky thing,” she says.

“I’ve said no to some things, which is a wildly new thing. I think the shows are always extraordinarily well-crafted and things I’ve always been so proud to be part of."

"So, never say never, but I’m sort of in this new space of seeing what comes and not pre-planning, which is very unlike me! I’m not saying I’m comfortable there yet, but I’m experimenting.”

