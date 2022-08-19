And Just Like That: John Corbett to Reprise Sex and the City Role

And Just Like That... another face from Carrie Bradshaw's past will pop back up.

According to Deadline, John Corbett has closed a deal to appear in a multi-episode arc on the Sex and the City follow-up's second season.

As you will recall, Corbett played Aidan Shaw on the original HBO drama series and one of the follow-up movies.

Corbett previously claimed he would be a part of the first season of the HBO Max sequel, which premiered in December 2021.

"I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he told Page Six in April 2021.

“It was fun. It was fun for him to say that,” Sarah Jessica Parker said on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year.

“When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a free country first of all.’"

"And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun.”

And Just Like That... was a big success for HBO Max upon its launch.

At the time, it was expected to snag a speedy renewal, but it was reported that talks stalled when sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth came to light.

"There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped. Everyone is raw," a source close to the show told US Weekly.

The streaming service renewed the show in March.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

“The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And just like that… our Sex life is back.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much."

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen."

"We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are all set to return.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Are you excited for more Aidan?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.