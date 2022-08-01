Andor: Disney+ Delays New Star Wars Series, Unveils Full Trailer

Viewers will have to wait longer to venture into the world of Andor.

Disney+'s newest series set in the Star Wars universe has been delayed.

Initially set for an August 31st premiere, the series will now arrive on September 21.

What's more, fans will be getting a three-episode launch, which should be ample time to get hooked on this exciting prequel.

The 12-episode season brings Rogue One's Diego Luna back into the fold as Cassian Andor.

We will see how the rebellion against the Empire played out.

We've heard about it in various different Star Wars projects, but now, we're getting a front-row seat.

"The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make," the logline teases.

"The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved."

"It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero," Disney+ says.

“You’re not going to recognize Cassian Andor in the beginning,” Luna promised at a Star Wars Celebration earlier this year.

“I cannot wait for you to meet him!”

The cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Adria Arjona (Emerald City), Fiona Shaw, (Killing Eve), Kyle Soller (Poldark) and Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Alan Tudyk and Genevieve O’Reilly are reprising their roles from the Rogue One movie.

Disney+ has been expanding the Star Wars universe since its launch, with shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, among others.

There are several shows in various stages of development, but we're sure they will all find their place in the universe.

Have a look at the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

