Anne Heche Critically Injured After Crashing Into a House

Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured Friday afternoon after crashing a vehicle into a home, it has been reported.

According to TMZ, the Six Days Seven Nights actress was taken away by ambulance on a stretcher after the car burst into flames following the crash.

Wtinesses told the outlet that the star was driving a blue Mini Cooper which crashed into the garage of an apartment complex.

Residents of the complex reportedly tried to get Heche out of the vehicle, but she reversed the car and sped off.

Unfortunately, the star then crashed into the aforementioned house, also leaving severe damage to the house.

According to ABC 7 news, officers arrived at the scene and were met with a "well-involved" fire.

"When we arrived on scene, we had a solo vehicle that appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed on a perpendicular street and launched through the front yard, into the home," said Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott.

"So deep ... about 30 feet in."

Scott said the woman was believed to be Heche, but hasn't formally been identified.

She was trapped in the car as the flames spread to the home.

"She was talking to us at the time that we were able to pull her out, so that's a good sign," said Scott.

The star is in a critical condition, according to reports, but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

A woman was present in the home the actress crashed into, but fortunately, she wasn't injured.

A neighbor said she was at the back of the home.

"Luckily, she didn't get hurt and neither did her two dogs," a neighbour told ABC7.

"She happened to be sitting with them. She was just in the house with us to tell us that the dogs were sitting with her when the car came flying through, and the car stopped like two feet away from where she was sitting."

Heche is best known for her roles in Another World and Men in Trees.

