Bad Sisters Series Premiere Exclusive Clip: Triggered to Kill

TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look at the series premiere, in which Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) is missing from the annual Christmas swim.

The reason? She's spending time with her husband, John Paul (Claes Bang).

In the clip, we hear sisters Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Becka (Eve Hewson), and Eva (Sharon Horgan) speak about their deeply rooted disdain for John Paul.

Eva concedes that they've lost Grace, and missing the Christmas swim will be the beginning of the end for their relationship with her.

The conversation then takes a twist with the sisters speaking about how they could kill him.

It's a dark subject matter, but the humorous script keeps it from being too dark.

At its core, the series is about these women who unite with one common goal.

Thankfully, John Paul is awful, and watching his downfall will be a lot of fun.

"The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other," reads the logline.

"When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent—and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him," it concludes.

The series will mark Horgan's first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and is produced by her Merman production company.

TV Fanatic got the chance to screen the series ahead of its debut, and it packs a compelling mystery.

We also got to chat with the wonderful cast (read the interview here), who had nothing but praise about working on the project.

Have a look at the exclusive clip below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Bad Sisters premieres with two episodes Friday, August 19.

One new episode will be released weekly after that until the season finale.

