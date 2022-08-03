Batgirl Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After Warner Bros. Scraps Movie

The directors of Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie are speaking out about the controversial decision from the media conglomerate to axe it.

“We are saddened and shocked by the news,” reads a joint statement from the pair posted on social media.

“We still can’t believe it."

"As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves."

"Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

“Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life," the pair added of those who worked on the production.

"We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity.”

“In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment,” the statement concludes.

“Batgirl For Life.”

The news was undoubtedly a shocker, not just for those associated with the flick.

There have been conflicting reports about the quality of the movie, including some saying that testing did not go over well.

Warner Bros. Discovery also nixed Scoob! Holiday Haunt at the same time.

The company released the following statement:

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max."

"Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

"We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

Based on the wording of the statement, it sounds like neither of these projects will ever see the light of day.

The news dropped as the conglomerate is in cost-cutting mode in an attempt to save $3 billion.

There is also said to be an overhaul at HBO Max, which could signal the demise of some -- or all -- of the Max originals.

We should get more clarity during an earnings call later this week.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation of the movies?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.