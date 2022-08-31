Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit

Tracy Spiridakos is speaking out following the news of her co-star Jesse Lee Soffer's imminent departure from Chicago P.D.

Soffer's time as Halstead will wrap up this fall, meaning fans will get to see the conclusion play out on-screen.

Spiridakos, who plays Soffer's on-screen love interest Hailey Upton Halstead, took to Instagram to say goodbye.

Partners in Life - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11

"I guess the word is out there. Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," the actress shared this week.

"Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for."

Halsteads Shoot -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 21

"I'll miss being on set with you every day," Spiridakos' post continued.

"I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever."

Variety first reported the exit this week.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement.

Worried Hubby -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show."

"I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Jesse followed up on social media by confirming the article to be true.

"This is sad but true," his post reads.

Setting a Recruit Straight -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18

"Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

It's unclear at this stage how the series will handle Soffer's final arc.

Fans are heavily invested in Upstead, so they will have many thoughts about how this plays out.

What are your thoughts on the end for Halstead?

Covering Each Other-tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Chicago P.D. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 premieres Wednesday, September 21st at 10 p.m. on NBC.

