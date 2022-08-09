Cobra Kai Season 5: Sean Kanan Returns as Mike Barnes

Cobra Kai is the gift that keeps on giving for Netflix.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that Sean Kanan will return to the franchise, reprising the Mike Barnes role he played on The Karate Kid III.

Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg tell Netflix's TUDUM, "As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks."

Sounds interesting, right?

The series has brought back several cast members from the original movies, offering something for new and old fans.

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town.

With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene) star.

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) also star.

Rounding out the cast is Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment and Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Cobra Kai's ass-kicking fifth season premieres globally on September 9 on Netflix.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.