Dancing With the Stars Leaps to Disney+ in First Season 31 Teaser

Dancing With the Stars is embracing its new home on Disney+.

The one-time ABC reality series will jump to streaming next month when Season 31 gets underway.

To celebrate the move, Disney+ has dropped a teaser that features hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as an assist from Tinker Bell.

The clip was shared on the Disney+ social channels, and it's probably one of the best teasers we've had for the show in its 17-year history.

The move will undoubtedly come with some caveats because longtime fans may not be open to the move to streaming.

However, it sounds like Disney+ thinks the franchise is worth nurturing.

It landed a two-season renewal, but there's no telling whether we'll be going back to two seasons per year.

In its final years on ABC, it was scaled back to a single cycle per year, likely helping to keep the show on the air.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said when the move was announced.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Also unclear is how the show will navigate the omission of ads.

On ABC, costume changes and set-up for the next performances was used during ad breaks.

It means there must be some more changes on the horizon to keep things feeling seamless.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all confirmed to be returning for the first season on Disney+.

The official cast is set to be revealed early next month, but some tidbits have already been revealed.

TMZ and Deadline both reported that Charli D'Amelio would be competing alongside her mother, Heidi.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, had joined the cast.

