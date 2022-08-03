Dancing With the Stars, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, & More Get Disney+ Premiere Dates

Disney+ is the latest network to take part in the Television Critics Association Summer press tour.

Thankfully, the streaming service announced some premiere dates for new and returning series.

We'll start with She-Hulk, which is switching up its initial plan.

The Tatiana Maslany-led superhero drama will arrive Thursday, August 18, with new episodes bowing weekly.

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.

On September 19, Dancing With the Stars officially returns for Season 31, its first on Disney+.

The move to streaming was announced earlier this year with a two-season order.

It's unclear at this stage what time the episodes will be available, but we do know that this will be playing out live, much like its original run on ABC.

As previously reported, Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host alongside Tyra Banks.

We will have more details, including the cast in the weeks ahead.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will return sans Emilio Estevez on September 28.

"After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel)," the logline teases.

"It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way."

"As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?"

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.