Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 8-08-22: Chad Makes a Discovery

It had to happen sooner or later. Thomas saw the "Tooth Fairy" right before Abigail's murder, and Abby had promised to tell Chad about it minutes before she was killed. So the fact that Thomas encountered Leo in the tunnels needed to come to light. That will happen on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-08-22, but is this another dead end for the investigation? Chad has this nasty habit of assuming the suspect of the moment is guilty and attacking them. He tried to strangle a confession out of both Clyde and Lucas. He was gentler with Sarah but got drunk when she called and ranted to himself about how guilty she was. 13 TV Characters Who Died Before Their Story Could Begin Start Gallery He was wrong every time and even told Sonny that one suspect after another turned out to be the wrong person. So why on Earth should anyone believe he has the right man this time? Leo had a steak knife in his bag and was hiding out in the Dimera mansion when Abby died. But this is Salem, where those circumstantial pieces of evidence mean nothing. If Leo were the killer, he'd have no need to constantly press Gwen to confess to him. If he wanted to confuse the police (and viewers!) by questioning her when he knew damn well he's the guilty party, he'd do it in a way that ensured others knew his suspicions. Most of the time, these conversations take place when it's just him and Gwen in the room. That suggests he genuinely fears that she did it. The question is: what was he doing in the Dimera mansion, and what did he see? We know that Leo somehow ended up with Abigail's jewelry. He appeared to be hiding near her bedroom at the time of her death, which makes it likely he saw the killer. That would suggest that it was Gwen in her Sarah mask, though that's too obvious. There may be another twist: Gwen coming to kill Abigail when she was already dead. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-08-22 also involve Sarah and Xander continuing to try to get the goods on Gwen and movement on several other stories. Please scroll down to check them out!

Rolf reassures Kristen their secret project will be a success.

Boy, we are really dragging out Stefan's resurrection. At this rate, Days of Our Lives will move to Peacock before he awakens!

Rolf already spent most of one episode reassuring Kristen. Maybe they need to stop talking and get on with the procedure.

Once Stefan awakens, things could get interesting, but first, we have to get there.

EJ welcomes Ava to her new home.

Ava and EJ's cat-and-mouse game is so much fun!

It's hard to tell who has the upper hand at the moment. EJ invited Ava to stay there so he can keep an eye on her, but Ava is well aware of that -- plus, moving in gets her out from under Gabi's thumb.

It's anyone's guess what'll happen next, which makes for compelling drama.

Brady offers Kristen a deal.

What kind of deal can Brady possibly offer Kristen?

His policy SHOULD be to refuse to negotiate with terrorists. As much as Brady/Chloe aren't a compelling couple at the moment, they ought to stand their ground.

Instead, Brady will likely offer a visit with Rachel or something similar, using his daughter as a bargaining chip to get Kristen off his back. Ugh.

Nicole frets about Eric's date with Jada.

Stop giving into peer pressure, Nicole!

The entire town is insisting that Nicole is in love with Eric, and now the second Eric moves on, suddenly she's jealous.

It's ridiculous. Let Eric have Jada, so we don't have a rerun of Eric claiming to love Nicole and then berating her endlessly when she does something stupid.

Shawn and Belle make progress with their relationship.

How soon will Jan show up and tank things again?

It's great that Shawn and Belle are making progress now, but that'll be the actual test.

Jan attacked Evan and stole the baby back. Once that comes out, will Shawn and Belle unite against her, or will everything fall apart again?

Sarah and Xander go undercover to investigate Gwen.

According to the spoiler video, Xander will pretend to be a priest so he can talk to the warden.

If the guard in charge of Gwen's unit had no idea which day she escaped, why would a busy warden know?

And why does Xander need to pretend to be a priest to accomplish this mission?

These scenes may be good for laughs, but on the face of it, this doesn't make any sense!

Sonny offers to help Chad, but his plan hits a snag.

Now what? Chad already got drunk and tried to attack Sonny once.

Did that kiss on the head suggest that usually-completely-straight Chad has some repressed feelings for his best friend?

Chad and Sonny have always been close friends with great chemistry, but Chad hasn't expressed any interest in men up to this point, so pulling this off would be tricky.

Thanks to Thomas, Chad has a realization about Abigail's murder.

Thomas will recognize the "Tooth Fairy" while out and about.

It's about damn time for this to happen. Leo should have realized the kid wasn't going to forget and prepare for this possibility.

But thank God that Chad made up with his son. This is much improved over all that drinking he did after snapping at Thomas.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics! Hit that big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you're most excited about, what you're dreading, and what your theories are about these Days of Our Lives spoilers.

Eager to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock TV on weeknights after 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.