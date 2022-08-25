Everything I Know About Love Cast Previews Peacock Dramedy

Everything I Know About Love premiered on Peacock Thursday, August 25.

Based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same, we follow the story of four best friends in 2012 as they navigate life and love.

TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Emma Appleton (Maggie), Marli Siu (Nell), and Aliyah Odoffin (Amara) about working on the series.

Emma was instantly attracted to the series because she fell in love with the writing and the characters.

"I never really read characters so complex and nuanced and real. I was like, 'I've got a friend," the star shared.

"As an actor, you want to tell the truth, and it had all of those components."

Aliyah recalls reading the script fondly.

"I remember I printed out in the first episode, and I was lying on my carpet, and I was like lying on my belly, feet in the air, like I was texting a crush, and I was like laughing at everything," the star shares.

"It was such a fun time and the scenes when they were like out in the clubs, and it was like, there's a picture of like what they were doing together," Odoffin continues.

"And there was something so honest and real and felt like me and my friends when we're out," the star recalls, saying that she knew the series would be fun.

"I was the same," Marli adds, saying there were so many scenes and lines that she thought were genius in the script.

"Dolly's so articulate and witty as a person, and she kind of like puts that into each of the characters, and there was so many things in real life, I would never be quick enough to come up with that wit."

"Like there's a lot of scripts that like you can read, and you can kind of like get the feeling for it, but It's just funny that you knew straight away, like from reading it, that it was going to work," Siu adds.

The setting is 2012 in the series, but the messages are still very relevant today.

Amara has aspirations of becoming a dancer, which resonated with Aliyah because she grew up dancing.

"That was like a really important story for me that I wanted to like dive deeper into, and the idea that Dolly was kind of setting around it, I was really interested with, and she had conversations with each of us when we first started and kind of sat us all down," Aliyah recalls.

The star said she wanted to go deeper with Amara's story, and Dolly was open to it.

"She was so open to hearing that because as well as this kind of being Dolly's first go at writing for the screen, I think she put so much trust in the actor's journey and like knowing what would kind of be powerful for our characters."

"So throughout, there was constant communication, but I was adamant to kind of get things out, to make it seem more authentic to a situation that I could see or knew."

"Dolly was open to listening to that and seeing the ways in which she adapted and changed it, that was kind of affirming."

"Your voice can be heard if you speak. There's nothing wrong with kind of asking and trying and having a conversation."

Aliyah did not want to delve too deep into Amara's journey because there's a lot of great stuff for the character further into the season.

"The things that we touch on later on in the series, I don't wanna give away too much, but I think are so universal to so many people, especially how it happens, and the language and landscape in which those conversations happen in are so specific."

Marli felt the same, revealing that she related to the storylines and themes of the series, particularly at the beginning, where we see Nell in a long-term relationship and unsure about the future.

"I only got the first four episodes to begin with, so I wasn't sure where it was gonna go, but I was like really interested in exploring that."

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to check out the full season on Peacock.

Return to TV Fanatic next week for more tidbits with the cast.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.