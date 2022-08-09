Ezra Miller, The Flash and Fantastic Beasts Star, Charged With Felony Burglary

Ezra Miller, the controversial star of The Flash and Fantastic Beasts movies, is in legal trouble again.

Variety reports that the 29-year-old was charged with felony burglary and is accused of stealing alcohol from a house in Stamford, Vermont, earlier this year.

The residence's homeowners at the center of the crime were not home at the time of the alleged burglary.

They filed a police report about the missing bottles in May, with an investigation pointing towards Miller.

The police issued Miller a citation earlier this month, and they are to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 to be arraigned on the charge.

This is just the latest in a string of legal issues plaguing the star.

In April 2020, a video showing Miller in Iceland went viral.

In it, Ezra was seen allegedly choking a woman and throwing her to the ground.

No charges were filed for that incident.

In March 2022, Miller was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an outburst at a bar.

According to a release by the Hawai'i Police Department, "Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. [They] provided the bail and was released."

Miller, who uses They/Them pronouns, reportedly had to correct the officers several times for misgendering them.

In June 2022, Variety shared an interview with a woman named Nadia, who claimed that the star refused to leave her home earlier that year.

She allegedly asked Miller to leave the home countless times and went on to file a police report.

Miller taunted police that same month when court officials tried to locate the star to serve them with papers after Chase Iron Eyes, the father of Tokata Iron Eyes, attempted to get a restraining order against the star.

Chase wanted a protection order for his daughter. The intent was to separate the pair, but Tokata took to social media to say that Miller "has only provided longing support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss," following the loss of a friend.

In response to the police being unable to locate them, Miller said, "I am shielded from negative people & their ill intent."

"My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone's envy," the Instagram post continues.

"I am protected from all negative [energy] people attempt to throw at me. Subconsciously & consciously. I clear any & all hidden peers who are hidden enemies."

Ultimately, Miller deleted the account.

The star is set to star in the 2023 movie version of The Flash, a role they first played in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The $200 million The Flash is on track for a June 23 launch in theaters, and despite Warner Bros Discovery nixing several projects, it sounds like the company is committed to the release.

The issue, however, is in how the company markets the movie following these very public controversies revolving around its lead star.

