Fall TV's Biggest Cast Shakeups: New Amsterdam, Law & Order: SVU, & More

We're (finally!) closing in on the fall season.

The broadcast and cable networks have largely avoided original scripted content this summer.

Thankfully, fresh episodes of our favorite shows are in sight.

But there will be some big cast changes.

Check them out below.

Chicago P.D. - Jesse Lee Soffer

Soffer is bowing out the One Chicago series in the fall, after spending 10 seasons as a series regular.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement.

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show."

"I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

The show will not be the same without him.

Michael Fishman - The Conners

Fishman originated the role of D.J. Conner in 1988 on Roseanne.

He returned for the revival and subsequent spinoff, The Conners.

However, the star revealed in August that he was not asked back for Season 5.

“While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion," the actor said in a statement to People.

"As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production.”

It's a big shocker, right?

Jorja Fox & William Petersen - CSI: Vegas

CSI made a triumphant return in 2021, complete with a mix of original and new stars.

When the renewal for Season 2 was announced, it was revealewd that Petersen would not return.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Fox was also checking out, revealing that she didn't want to split up Sara and Grissom.

The best thing to take from that?

Grissom and Sara are happy and healthy.

That's the best thing we could ask for.

Christiane Paul - FBI: International

The end of the third series in the FBI universe's freshman season hinted at much, but Christiane will not be back for Season 2.

The series will proceed Eva-Jane Willis as a new cast member when the show gets back underway.

The door is being left open for Paul to pop back up down the line.

Miguel Gomez - FBI: Most Wanted

The revolving door that is FBI: Most Wanted continues to spin ahead of a the fourth season.

Deadline reported that the decision was believed to be a creative one.

What that means for Season 4, we don't know.

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Bledel has been a mainstay on the Hulu hit since its first season.

However, the star announced this summer that she would not be back for the fifth season (premiering September 14).

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement while announcing her exit.

“I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Kelli Giddish - Law & Order: SVU

Fans of SVU were thrown for a loop when it emerged in August that Kelli Giddish would be written out of the series after 12 seasons.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” Giddish said in a statement.

“There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well."

"I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

It was subsequently revealed by Variety that the decision to part ways with Giddish came from above.

It was a big surprise, but at least we still have some episodes left with Rollins to see how this plays out.

Freema Agyeman - New Amsterdam

When New Amsterdam was renewed for a final season, fans were happy to know there would be an ending.

However, it was susequently reported that Freema Agyeman would not be a part of the final season.

Viewers spent such a long time devoted to Max and Helen, so it's unfortunate there will be a lack of resolution.

Lina Esco - S.W.A.T

Esco's exit was heavily foreshadowed by the prior finale.

The actress confirmed the news in a statement after the episode aired.

“Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere,” Esco said in a statement.

What are your thoughts on these casting shake-ups?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.