Fanatic Feed: Good Trouble Fate Revealed, American Horror Story Return Date, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

FX's turn at the Television Critics Association paved the way for some announcements about new and returning series.

We already reported on the casting of Elisabeth Moss on The Veil.

We also learned that American Horror Story Season 11 will receive its premiere in fall 2022.

There had been some questions about whether the series would return this year, given the lack of updates.

However, we should expect more concrete details about the big season in the coming weeks, including casting details and a confirmed premiere date.

The last season featured two stories -- Red Tide and Death Valley.

The former won praise from longtime fans, but the latter struggled to find its footing.

Spinoff American Horror Stories currently airs Thursdays on FX on Hulu.

As someone critical of the first season, the second is a breath of fresh air.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's fourth -- and final -- season has a trailer.

The series will return one last time on September 15.

Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown.

But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they? Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

Check out the trailer below.

In the world of Acorn TV, award-winning actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander, Orphan Black, The Tudors, Kin) stars in the dangerously delicious mystery drama, Recipes for Love and Murder, premiering Monday, September 5 with two episodes on Acorn TV.

Based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling novels “A Tannie Maria Mystery,” the ten-part series follows a newspaper recipe advice columnist, Tannie Maria (“Auntie Maria” in Afrikaans), who offers guidance and counsel and helps investigate crimes in her small town in the vibrant, beautiful region of the Karoo in South Africa.

Two new episodes will premiere weekly every Monday through October 3. When the local newspaper cuts her recipe column, Tannie Maria (Kennedy) lobbies to take on the role of advice columnist.

Things take an unexpected turn when a correspondent who writes to Maria about her abusive husband is found dead. Maria’s worlds collide as she begins working through her own mysterious past trying to solve the case.

Maria joins forces with a local, risk-taking, rookie journalist, and sometimes rival, Jessie September (newcomer Kylie Fisher), to investigate the murder and catch the killer -- before the local police find more victims.

But will they make too many enemies in the process and risk the perpetrator catching them first?

Meanwhile, Maria comforts her readers by blending experiential advice with soothing recipes—truly chicken soup for the soul.

The series also stars Tony Kgoroge (Black Sails, Invictus, Long Walk to Freedom) as Chief Detective Khaya Meyer, Elton Landrew as Constable Piet, Arno Greeff as Warrant Officer Regardt Snyman, Jennifer Steyn as newspaper editor Hattie Wilson, and Lee Duru as Grace.

Meanwhile, Freeform has renewed The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for a fifth season.

“Freeform is evolving with young adults because we are not about an age — Freeform is an attitude,” network president Tara Duncan said in her opening TCA remarks Tuesday, according to THR.

“Series like Good Trouble — which I am happy to announce today is being picked up for its fifth season — and our flagship series Grown-ish and more recently Cruel Summer, Single Drunk Female, Everything’s Trash and The Come Up, our newest series which we are paneling today.”

The Good Trouble cast includes former The Fosters star Cierra Ramirez as well as Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Josh Pence.

The series said goodbye to original stars Maia Mitchell and Beau Mirchoff earlier this season.

