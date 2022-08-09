Fanatic Feed: Prey Breaks Hulu Viewership Record, Eva Longoria Heads to Apple TV+, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, August 8.

Prey, a Predator prequel starring Roswell, New Mexico's Amber Midthunder, made a splashy debut on Hulu.

The movie did not release in theaters, instead opting for a Hulu launch, and it proved to be a good idea.

Disney revealed Thursday that the flick managed to launch at the No. 1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts, reports THR.

The movie also had strong international results, but like some other streamers, Hulu does not release raw statistics.

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria has been set to star in and exec produce Land of Women for Apple TV+.

Land of Women is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter.

To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala's now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala's mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return.

The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

The series was created and written by Iris Award winners Ramón Campos (Grand Hotel, Velvet) and Gema R. Neira (Now and Then, Velvet).

Over on Starz, Marlon Wayans is set to lead an autobiographical comedy series about his life.

The series, called Book of Marlon, finds Wayans starring, co-writing, and executive-producing.

He’ll play a fictionalized version of himself, “exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon,” the official synopsis reads.

Sounds fun, right?

Over on Peacock, the streamer has found a bonafide hit in Love Island, which recently made the jump from CBS.

It has been crowned Peacock's most-streamed unscripted original to date.

It is the third largest overall series on the streamer.

"LOVE ISLAND USA is clearly resonating with fans and the audience continues to grow with each episode, so we are very excited by the incredible start to the series," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"The rest of this season will not disappoint - more sexy challenges, unexpected twists at the infamous Casa Amor and the organic drama that fans crave."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.