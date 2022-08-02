First Kill Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Well, this bites.

Excuse the pun, but it really does.

Netflix has canceled the buzzy vampire drama First Kill after one season.

Deadline reported the news on Tuesday night, but the streamer has yet to confirm the cancellation.

The series launched on May 5.

"When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis)," the logline reads.

"But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of First Kill, which is based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, who is also a writer and executive producer for the series.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serve as executive producers through Belletrist Productions. FIRST KILL also stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings, Jr., and Jason R. Moore.

When TV Fanatic spoke to Dzienny in June, there had been no word on a second season.

"We haven't heard anything yet, but I just hope so. I mean, the fans have been so kind and so lovely," the star shared.

"And I got a message today that was like, 'I'm watching it for the fourth time.'"

At the time, the star said that Felicia had many ideas for what would become of the characters on Season 2.

The series launched to a 58% approval ratings, but the best measure of success is with the fans.

It had a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling that genre fans embraced the series and its Romeo & Juliet-esque love story.

The series ended with multiple cliffhangers that will likely never be resolved, which isn't a good thing.

