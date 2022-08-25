Former Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Reacts to Kelly Giddish Exit

Law & Order: SVU fans were thrown for a loop this week when it was announced that Kelli Giddish would be exiting after 12 seasons as Rollins.

Warren Leight, the former showrunner of the NBC procedural, took to social media to thank Kelli for her work throughout the years.

“Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight said on Instagram.

“She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.”

Giddish responded with the following message:

“I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year," Giddish wrote.

Giddish will appear in half of the upcoming season, set to premiere next month.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she said in a statement.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

The star has been a part of some of the show's most important storylines.

Her exit will undoubtedly change the trajectory of the series.

"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

“I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years,” she continued.

“I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

