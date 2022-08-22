General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton

One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year.

Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton.

Deadline first reported the news.

Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020.

Holly was presumed dead, but fans learned in a stunning twist that she was alive and locked in a cell in Monte Carlo.

The story was set to be expanded upon earlier, but the actress had to postpone her comeback after contracting Covid.

It was subsequently revealed that Samms had long Covid, meaning the return was delayed further down the line.

Now, fans will see the actress back in action in October when the storyline heats up.

“I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again, I get to play the wonderful character of Holly Sutton,” Samms told Deadline.

“No one is more interested in what’s happened to her since we saw her two years ago, being held captive by a mysterious villain, than me!”

“I am thrilled the wonderful Emma Samms will be returning to the canvas in October, so we can continue telling Holly’s story and the fans can finally see what happened after we learned she was alive and being held hostage,” added executive producer Frank Valentini.

Samms also shared the news of her return via Twitter.

"So excited! And so grateful to @valentinifrank for making this possible despite my ongoing Long COVID," she shared.

Fans will undoubtedly be excited by the return.

Samms returns to a very different daytime soap landscape.

NBC announced earlier this year that Days of Our Lives would end its nearly six-decade run on the network and would move over to Peacock.

The move was a shocker, especially because there's no telling what it could mean for the future.

In addition to General Hospital, CBS airs daytime soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

What are your thoughts on Samms' return?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.