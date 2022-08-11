Good Witch: Hallmark Boss Teases Potential Revival

Ever since Hallmark decided to end Good Witch after seven seasons and countless movies, there have been questions about whether the franchise could resurface.

The franchise was headlined by Catherine Bell but came to an abrupt conclusion last summer.

Thankfully, Hallmark is not ruling out any future projects set in the Good Witch-verse, as well as Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

During Hallmark's appearance at the Television Critics Association summer press tour this Wednesday, Daly said, “As far as Good Witch, I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP.”

However, the exec teases, “I can’t announce anything specific about that.”

It's certainly a vote of confidence in calling it their "most popular IP," but we should probably not get too excited about any new shows in that universe until they get a formal pickup.

As for Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Daly said that, “I don’t think we’re finished with that,” when referencing the franchise.

Hallmark has some excellent franchises and knowing when to bring them back is the tricky part.

The good news is that the cabler believes that franchise has a lot more life in it.

"I'd say, 'Stand by,'" Daly shared during TCA, which sounds like good news to us.

Hallmark has been changing focus of late, with two new scripted series ordered.

Ride is a rodeo-themed drama with Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and Beau Mirchoff.

Meanwhile, The Way Home stars Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh as a mother and daughter with a fraught relationship.

In other Hallmark news, the cabler announced When Calls the Heart Season 10 will not be on the air in the near future.

The series, which typically targets a first-quarter launch, is now on track for a summer 2023 bow.

