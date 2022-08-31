Harley Quinn Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max

With the uncertainty surrounding the future of HBO Max originals, we have some good news.

Harley Quinn has officially been renewed for a fourth season.

News of the renewal comes weeks ahead of the third season finale, which is set for September 15.

In announcing the renewal, it was revealed that Sarah Peters has been elevated to executive producer and showrunner.

Peters has been a part of the Harley Quinn-verse since its first season.

Peters succeeds Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumaker who were at the wheel for the first three seasons.

The duo now work on ABC's hit comedy series Abbott Elementary.

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Halpern and Schumacker said in a statement.

“And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max added:

“Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans."

"It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation said:

“Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season."

"But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out.”

The series stars Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), and Andy Daly (Two-Face).

Also starring is Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

The series has been a huge success story, attaining a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.