Jennifer Connelly Joins Dark Matter Adaptation at Apple TV+

Snowpiercer may be ending, but Jennifer Connelly has already lined up her next role.

The actress, who appeared in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Dark Matter.

Connelly week star opposite Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boy Erased, Loving) on the drama series that will be produced for the streaming service by Sony Pictures Television.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken.

The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived.

In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Connelly will play Daniela, Jason's wife.

Dark Matter will be executive produced by Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom, Future Man) and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions.

Crouch will write the pilot script and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Dark Matter, not to be confused with the drama series of the same name on Syfy, is on track for a 2023 launch.

Connelly has appeared in three seasons of Snpwpiercer, but her arc will end with the series as it has been canceled after its fourth season.

The decision was in relation to changes at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The series joins an impressive slate of originals on Apple TV+, including For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Five Days at Memorial, See, and Surface.

