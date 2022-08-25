Joe E. Tata Dies; Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Was 85

Joe E. Tata, best known for playing Peach Pit owner Nat Bussichio on Bevery Hills, 90210, has died.

He was 85.

A cause of death has not been revealed, but Deadline says the beloved actor was under the care of his daughter Kelly after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

“In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein, one of 90210‘s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Dowse, who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E. Tata has passed away,” Ian Ziering wrote on Instagram.

“Joey was truly an OG. I remember seeing him on The Rockford Files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210."

"He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series."

“One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness,” Ziering continued.

“Though the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, it often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E. Tata show."

"The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of, would keep us all captivated," the emotional statement continued.

"He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was."

"My smile dims today, but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be."

"My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear to.”

Tata appeared in all 10 seasons of the FOX primetime soap, appearing in almost 240 of the 293 episodes of the original series.

He reprised the role in 2008 on The CW's update of the series, which itself lasted five seasons.

Nat was a key player on the original series, being the owner of one of the most popular locations in the show.

He reunited with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth back in 2014 for an episode of Mystery Girls.

That ABC Family comedy is listed as his final credit.

The star did not appear in the 2019 quasi reboot BH90210, which featured the cast playing heightened versions of themselves.

Additional credits include Lost in Space, Mission: Impossible, Wonder Woman, The A-Team, and more.

May Joe E. Tata rest in peace.

