Kaley Cuoco to Headline Peacock Thriller

Kaley Cuoco is moving from one streaming service to another.

Peacock announced today that two-time Emmy Award-nominee will star in the leading role of the highly-anticipated dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story, from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher).

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett.

All other details are being kept under wraps.

Sounds ominous, right?

"A dark comedic thriller inspired by a bizarre true event, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat," Peacock teases.

Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider) will executive produce alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films.

Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films.

The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy award again this year (for the second year in a row) for her performance in The Flight Attendant in the category Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

She is currently shooting the action-thriller Role Play.

The Flight Attendant recently wrapped its second season on HBO Max.

However, there currently no plans to bring the show back for additional seasons.

The series tells a story in its entirety each season, but it doesn't mean another season will not materialize down the line.

Cuoco is best known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory, a role that propelled her to stardom around the globe.

Prior to her appearance on the CBS comedy, she had roles on 8 Simple Rules, Charmed, and many more shows.

The new project sounds much more mysterious than The Flight Attendant, and Cuoco is great at these types of roles, so we're super excited about it.

Cuoco also plays Harley Quinn on the HBO Max animated series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.