Knives Out Sequel Carves Out December Release on Netflix

The second chapter in the Knives Out franchise will be available to stream on Netflix this year.

The streaming service revealed Monday that the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, will be available to stream around the globe on Friday, December 23.

A theatrical release is planned, but dates are still TBD at this stage.

In the sequel, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

In addition to Craig, the movie stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

The new movie also has a very different title than before:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story is the name.

According to Johnson, Blanc’s penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film’s title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name.

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” Johnson shared in a statement.

“This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest."

"I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs."

"I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.'”

The original Knives Out was released theatrically, and grossed $311 million on a budget of $40 million.

Variety reported in May 2021 that the streaming service paid $450 million for the rights to two sequels.

It was a massive deal, and one that highlighted the importance of tentpole movies on streaming.

It's possible the theatrical release will be on the same day as the streaming release, but time will tell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.