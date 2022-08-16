Last Light Trailer: Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Peacock Thriller

Matthew Fox will return to TV screens early next month.

Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the five-part thriller, Last Light.

"Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," reads the logline.

"While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment."

"His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris."

"Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them."

The series is based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

"I am so excited to share this work with all of you. This project has been a career high for me; the ability to tell an important story with an international team of actors and artists, with MGM International Television Productions and Peacock, a studio and streamer that has allowed me tremendous creative freedom," said EP and director Dennie Gordon.

"We knew that we were telling a ripped from the headlines story. But we didn’t realize that things would escalate as they have, and that we would be living all these events as we were shooting in real time."

"Our thriller is told against the backdrop of a family separated by world events, and I was privileged and thrilled to have Matthew Fox come out of retirement for this special series."

In addition to Fox, the series stars Joanne Froggatt, Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah.

All five episodes of the series launch Thursday, September 8.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.