Life By Ella: Apple TV+ Trailer Drops Trailer for New Family Series

Apple TV+ has been ramping up its content slate with some of the most talked about original series.

The streaming service's latest surefire hit is Life By Ella, premiering globally Friday, September 2.

The series follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds, and a major "seize the day" mentality following her stint with cancer.

With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.

The official trailer certainly highlights Ella's plight to "seize the day," even if those around her are not ready for her to return to doing what she loves best.

Her cancer diagnosis undoubtedly is a cause for concern from her parents, with her father wondering whether returning to school so soon after finishing chemotherapy is the best idea.

The series looks like a heartwarming tale of living every day like it's the last, and it will undoubtedly resonate with the target demographic.

Life By Ella was created, written, and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (Bunk’d) and Tim Pollock (Bunk’d”, with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (Ugly Betty, Harlem).

The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (The Big Show Show, The Tick), Artyon Celestine (Drama Club Claws), and Vanessa Carrasco (Irreplaceable You).

The cast is rounded out with Kevin Rahm (Madam Secretary, Mad Men), Mary Faber (Parks and Recreation, Kidding), Aidan Wallace (You, The Kids Are Alright), Kunal Dudheker (Better Things, Shang Chi), and Maya Lynne Robinson (The Connors, The Unicorn).

The series joins an impressive original slate at Apple TV+, which includes Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Invasion, See, and so much more.

Check out the official trailer for Life By Ella below.

