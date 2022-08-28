Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Manifest fans, we have some good news.

Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway.

The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first.

Cool, right?

The first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive their premiere on November 4 on Netflix.

The final 10 episodes will likely drop in 2023, but we'll keep you posted on that.

"Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden," the official logline reads.

"Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry," it continues.

"As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."

Manifest started its life as an NBC original but was canceled in 2021 after three seasons.

At the time of its cancellation, fans went into overdrive to try and get the series picked up by another outlet.

One of the ways in which they got Netflix's attention was by binging the series on the streaming service to help it take notice of how popular the series is.

While it was reported that Netflix was talking to Warner Bros. TV group about a potential pickup, talks fell apart.

Thankfully, the devoted fans continued to campaign for fresh Manifest content and Netflix ordered 20 episodes that would bring the mystery to a close.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” showrunner Jeff Rake said in a statement a year ago when the show was saved.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life."

"That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end."

"On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

The series stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.