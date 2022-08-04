Outlander: Blood of My Blood Prequel Officially in Development at Starz

at .

The Outlander universe is officially expanding.

Months after the existence of a spinoff was revealed, we now have official confirmation.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is the name of the project that is set to focus on Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Jamie on Outlander's Original Series

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” Starz’s President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said in statement to Deadline.

“We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began."

Troubling Times - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8

"Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is on board to write an EP, alongside Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore.

Outlander author will be the consulting producer for the project.

Aside from the above, details are scarce.

Till Death - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8

However, Sam Heughan (Jamie on the original series) recently opened up about the project's existence.

"All I can tell you is I'm not in it, as Jamie's not in it!" Sam Heughan said in an interview with Esquire, elaborating as follows:

"I believe that it's a prequel focusing on Jamie's parents when they were younger, so I guess you might see a young version of him at some point," he told the outlet.

"But I think I may be a little too old to play young Jamie now! I could play his dad, maybe, or a flash-forward? It is time travel, after all."

Frasers of Frasers Ridge - Outlander Season 6 Episode 7

And, if you're worried about what this means for the parent series, the series has already been renewed for a 16-episode eighth season.

It is already in production, so there's no ending in sight.

It seems in this day and age that every semi-successful TV series will get a spinoff of sorts.

But, the Outlander franchise could span a lot more stories, so we'll reserve further judgment until we hear more about it.

All Eyes on the Frasers - Outlander Season 6 Episode 7

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Outlander Quotes

Roger: What in God's name are you playin' at?
Brianna: You said you wanted me. I want you, too. Don't you know that?
Roger: So you won't marry me, but you'll fuck me?

Sex was our bridge back to one another. The one place where we always met. Whatever obstacles presented themselves during the day or night, we could seek out and find each other again in bed. As long as we had that, I had faith that everything would work out.

Claire voiceover about Frank

Outlander

Outlander Photos

Jamie on Outlander's Original Series
Charles Vandervaart - Outlander
John Quincy Myers at Cape Fear River - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Tom Christie on the Outskirts of Salisbury - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Till Death - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Fighting for her Life - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8

Outlander Videos

Outlander Promo: Brianna Finds Bad Company
Outlander Promo: Brianna Finds Bad Company
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: A Dream or a Nightmare?
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: A Dream or a Nightmare?
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: Claire Receives a Warning from the Future
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: Claire Receives a Warning from the Future
  1. Outlander
  2. Outlander: Blood of My Blood Prequel Officially in Development at Starz