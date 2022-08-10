Pennyworth Gets an HBO Max Premiere Date, and a Bizarre New Title

Pennyworth finally makes the jump from Epix to HBO Max in the fall.

HBO Max on Wednesday confirmed the series will finally return in October.

With the move, the streamer has also changed the title.

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman is the name.

Make of that what you will, but it seems like the streaming service is concerned the typical viewer won't know that the show is a Batman prequel.

The third season follows "Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents."

"Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains," the logline teases.

Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda star.

The first two seasons of Pennyworth are currently available on HBO Max.

The series is Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens.

The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

The new teaser trailer also gives us a hint at what to expect when the show returns, and it looks considerably different than the previous two seasons.

The second season concluded back in April 2021, and given the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether projects will see the light of day.

Thankfully, we will return to Pennyworth's complicated world in October.

Check out the teaser below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.