Resident Evil Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Netflix's Resident Evil will not return for a second season.

Deadline reported Friday that the streamer had canceled the zombie drama after just one season.

The news comes around six weeks after its debut on the service.

It kicked off with 72.7 million hours viewed, but didn't grow much from that when it had a full week of release factored in.

Netflix shows typically surge in their second week on the service because more days are accounted and word of mouth usually moves the needle.

Resident Evil logged 73.3 million hours viewed in its second week.

The reaction from critics and viewers was not strong, either.

It has a 55% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes but just 27% from audiences.

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," reads the logline for the series.

"In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

The eight-episode series starred Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

While the videogame franchise is more alive than ever, the live-action Resident Evil fare has not been resonating.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the most recent movee, stalled at the box office with a $41 million gross.

Netflix has been known to cancel marginally rated series, and Resident Evil was a true bubble show.

It's unclear what the future holds for Resident Evil live-action projects.

A ninth main series game is the works, as well as a remake of Resident Evil 4.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.