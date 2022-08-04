Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

at .

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast.

Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble).

Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel, and Mirchoff is set to play Cash.

Nancy Travis attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington

Rounding out the cast is Sara Garcia (The Flash), who will play Valeria Galindo, Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) who will star as  Tuff McMurray, Isabel’s youngest son.

Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) will play Gus, a handsome stranger who comes into their lives.

Blown to Hell - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 4

Ride is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss & Chris Masi (Our Kind of People, Step Up: High Water, Star), who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman (Beauty and the Beast, Brothers & Sisters) are showrunners and executive producers.

The series is described as "a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the Murrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat."

"After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams," the logline teases.

Actress Tiera Skovbye arrives at the "Once Upon A Time" finale screening

"Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated Murray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily."

"And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may."

It's been a quick road to the screen for the series, which nabbed a formal series order in June.

Filming commences today in Canada.

Tiera Skovbye attends Netflix's "Locke & Key" series premiere photo call

“As we continue to grow our slate of heartfelt and thought-provoking series, we are delighted to get to work with a creative team behind some of our favorite shows, including our talented and creative showrunners, the incredible producing team at Blink49 and award-winning executive producers Greg Gugliotta, Elana Barry and Josh Adler," said Lisa Hamilton Daly of Hallmark when the show got picked up. 

“We were immediately hooked by the story of the resilient Murray women,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks.

Nancy Travis attends the Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible team at Blink49 to bring their engrossing story to viewers.”

What are your thoughts on the cast?

Will you check out this series?

Hit the comments below.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More