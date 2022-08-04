Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast.

Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble).

Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel, and Mirchoff is set to play Cash.

Rounding out the cast is Sara Garcia (The Flash), who will play Valeria Galindo, Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) who will star as Tuff McMurray, Isabel’s youngest son.

Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) will play Gus, a handsome stranger who comes into their lives.

Ride is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss & Chris Masi (Our Kind of People, Step Up: High Water, Star), who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman (Beauty and the Beast, Brothers & Sisters) are showrunners and executive producers.

The series is described as "a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the Murrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat."

"After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams," the logline teases.

"Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated Murray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily."

"And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may."

It's been a quick road to the screen for the series, which nabbed a formal series order in June.

Filming commences today in Canada.

“As we continue to grow our slate of heartfelt and thought-provoking series, we are delighted to get to work with a creative team behind some of our favorite shows, including our talented and creative showrunners, the incredible producing team at Blink49 and award-winning executive producers Greg Gugliotta, Elana Barry and Josh Adler," said Lisa Hamilton Daly of Hallmark when the show got picked up.

“We were immediately hooked by the story of the resilient Murray women,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible team at Blink49 to bring their engrossing story to viewers.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.