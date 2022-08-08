Roger E. Mosley, Magnum P.I. Star, Dead at 83

Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing Theodore "TC" Calvin on the original Magnum P.I., has died.

His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, revealed the sad news on Facebook on August 7.

“Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am," the statement reads.

"He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully,” she wrote. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name."

"It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too."

"My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

No cause of death was given, but Ch-a previously said her father was involved in a car crash that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in a critical condition.

“He is in a critical condition but fighting hard. Every effort is being made to care for him during this time. And he is constantly accompanied by family and friends,” she had written. “

This is a VERY hard time for us as we all know Roger to be a lion, the king of everywhere he brought himself. "

"He is a legend, a trailblazer, a [role] model, a friend to his communities. He is my ‘Mr. Man.’ Please send him your love.”

Roger starred in all eight seasons of the original Magnum P.I., starring opposite Tom Selleck.

He returned for an episode of the CBS reboot, playing a different character.

Stephen Hill, who played a new iteration of the character on the reboot, took to social media Sunday to memorialize the star.

“Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley,” he wrote. “We have all been honored by the example of your life," the statement reads.

In addition to the hit procedural, Rogers also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, Las Vegas, The Rockford Files, Kung Fu, and many more.

On the big screen, he appeared in Preacherman, Darktown Strutters, The Mack, and many more.

May Roger E. Mosley rest in peace.

