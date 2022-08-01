Roswell, New Mexico Exclusive Clip: Rosa Returns As The Search For Alex Begins!

Rosa is back in town!

The crew will need all hands on deck during Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 as news of Alex's possible disappearance makes the rounds.

Maria is doing her part to make contact with her friend, but what if it's too late?

We know what's going on with Alex, in the sense that we know Tezca banished him to an underground world, but his friends and family aren't exactly in the know. And right now, they're worrying about whether he could be missing or much worse.

Rosa's reemergence in town is a pleasant surprise, and it further reinforces how much this friend group cares for one another. As you'll see in this exclusive clip, Rosa returns to New Mexico to help prove that Alex is still alive.

When one of them is in trouble, these friends band together to support one another and help in any way they can. And that's always been such a cornerstone of the series.

While we know where Alex has gone, we don't know how he's making contact with Maria, but Liz brings up a compelling argument when she moves their theories away from the seances and more toward the science.

Could there be a scientific explanation for how Alex is getting into contact with Maria? And why is Maria the one to hear him?

There will be lots to explore regarding Alex's disappearance, and that's to say nothing of what will happen when Michael finds out the love of his life is missing.

We know that Michael and Max's bond will be tested during this hour, and you can't help but wonder if it will be connected to Alex somehow. The brothers have always had a relationship that ebbs and flows, and it'll be interesting to see what fractures split between them here.

Elsewhere, Liz and Shivani will continue their research, and the deeper these two get, the more crazy things will potentially become. Liz has put a lot of faith in Shivani, and their mentor-mentee relationship has appeared solid thus far, but what about when some new revelations come to light?

Isobel’s visions of Tezca in Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7 will lead her on a quest for more answers, but with Tezca in alien jail, how will she go about getting them?

Isobel is a strong, capable, and persuasive woman, so we have no doubt that when she puts her mind to something she will find a way to get what she wants.

But sometimes, the answers you're looking for end up flipping things completely on their head.

With only a handful of episodes left in this series, you will want to tune into this emotional hour which sets us up for the thrilling conclusion to this tale.

Check out the exclusive clip above and let us know what you think about Rosa’s return and what the crew will do about Alex’s disappearance!

You can watch Roswell, New Mexico on The CW Mondays at 8/7c. And you can follow our reviews at TV Fanatic.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.