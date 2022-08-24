Scott Caan to Headline FOX Missing Persons Drama Alert

A Hawaii Five-0 favorite is making their highly-anticipated return to the small screen.

Deadline reports that Scott Caan will appear in the forthcoming drama series Alert, a new FOX procedural.

Dania Ramirez (Once Upon a Time, Sweet Tooth) is also on board for the new series.

Alert comes from The Blacklist showrunner Jon Eisendrath, and follows police officer Nikki Parker (Ramirez), who joins the Philadelphia Police Department's missing person's unit.

She joins that team after her son goes missing, which gives her the platform to help others with lost loved ones as she tries to find her son.

Caan plays her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, who arrives back in Nikki's life after years apart.

His arrival stuns Nikki, more so when he shows her a proof-of-life photo of their missing son.

The series will focus on the pair's search for a missing person in each episode while simultaneously looking for their son.

"Caan’s Devon is fearless, smart and calm and under stress," Deadline's character description reads.

"He thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back."

"Six years later, with his son still missing, his marriage over and his personal life a mess, he is asked by his ex to help find a young kidnap victim."

It certainly sounds like a compelling series.

The cast is perfect.

Caan was previously attached to Topangaland, a private-eye drama on CBS, but no details have been revealed about whether that potential series will see the light of day.

Caan was a series regular on Hawaii Five-0 for ten seasons.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of excitement from his fans about his big TV comeback.

Ramirez recently finished production on Sweet Tooth Season 2, and the show is expected to be back on the air at the end of the year.

What are your thoughts on this project?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.