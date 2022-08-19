SEAL Team Season 6 Gets a Premiere Date and Trailer: Who Might Be Dead?

SEAL Team Season 6 is going to be the most dramatic yet.

Paramount+ released the official trailer for the new season of the hit original drama series and revealed the season will get underway on Sunday, September 18.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut all-new episodes weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian.

The official trailer is a shocker because it gives us some context about the state of the Bravo Team following SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 14, which left the team in more danger than ever.

If we take the trailer at face value, Clay is the only member of the team not to escape unscathed.

Sure, everyone has cuts and bruises, but Clay is hospitalized, and his condition does not look good.

He says as much in the trailer when he speaks to Jason about possibly not making it out of the hospital.

In one scene, we see Davis at Stella and Clay's apartment to tell her about what happened.

Stella is understandably struggling, and it looks like she won't be thrilled to be in the presence of Jason when the truth comes out.

We already know that Max Thieriot is attached as a series regular to Cal Fire on CBS.

Recent reports have suggested he will be able to juggle both series, but it's hard not to think that Clay's time on SEAL Team is coming to a close.

My one true hope is that Clay survives this ordeal and moves on with Stella.

We also see Jason struggle with the feeling of doing something wrong, and it looks like there will be more drama between him and Mandy.

The series has put them together countless times, and hopefully all these little breakups will be worth it.

Paramount+ also dropped the following logline for the series and its sixth season:

SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence.

His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies.

Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East.

Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

SEAL TEAM is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you excited for the new season?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.