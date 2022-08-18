Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn Departs Ahead of Season 6

Christine Quinn's time at the Oppenheim Group is over, which naturally means her time on Selling Sunset is over.

Quinn has been one of the most polarizing faces on reality TV ever since debuting on the freshman season of the Netflix reality hit.

The star has been a part of some of the biggest arguments on the show, which also stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, and Emma Hernan.

Now, TMZ reports that the star's exit is a done deal and that it was "a mutual decision" between the star, Netflix, and the show's production company.

Quinn's exit was heavily foreshadowed when she bailed on the reunion taping for Season 5 after claiming to have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the star was spotted shooting a project in the days following the announcement.

The series will undoubtedly be different sans Quinn, who has been at the center of some of the most crucial storylines that got fans talking.

The series follows realtors at a bustling L.A. real estate brokerage.

It has been a massive success, birthing two spinoffs: Selling Tampa and Selling The OC.

Netflix doubled down on the original series by ordering two additional seasons earlier this year.

It's unclear whether there will be new casting additions, but production has been underway for some time.

Maya Vander announced her own departure from the franchise this summer.

“So… I’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully [an] Emmy nomination,” Vander wrote on Instagram in June.

“I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision!

“Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!”

Production is underway on the next two seasons for Netflix, and we'll keep you up to speed on a premiere date.

What are your thoughts on the big exit?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.