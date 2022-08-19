Sex Education Season 4 Casts Dan Levy, Unveils Plot Details

Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production, and there will be some big changes.

Netflix confirmed the casting of Dan Levy on Friday as production gets underway.

Levy, the Emmy-winning actor and co-creator of Schitt's Creek, is set to play Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college.

Also joining the cast is Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Returning cast includes season favorites Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro.

As for what's on tap for Sex Education Season 4.

"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again," the logline reads.

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level."

"There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!"

"Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal."

"Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy."

"Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

It sounds like a major overhaul, right?

Simone Ashley, Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Rakhee Thakrar all confirmed recently that they would not be back for the fourth season.

There was also some debate about whether Gatwa would be back because of his commitment to Doctor Who.

However, it's nice to know what the cast will look like as we head towards what could be the last season.

Sex Education is produced by Eleven for Netflix and directed by Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland.

The series is created and written by Laurie Nunn.

The writing team also includes Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom and Thara Popoola.

Season 4 is series produced by Callum Devrell-Cameron and produced by Rem Conway. Laurie Nunn, Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor serve as Executive Producers, and Clare Couchman is co-executive producer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.