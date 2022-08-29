The Cleaning Lady: Naveen Andrews Lands Series Regular Role as Nadia's Ex

When The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX, the relationships at the center of the show will be more complicated than ever.

Deadline reports that Naveen Andrews has landed a series regular role on the sophomore season of the hit drama.

The former Lost star will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between her and Arman (Adan Canto).

"Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world — and his dignity — intact, while determined to rebuild his life under the worst of circumstances," Deadline teases.

If you watch The Cleaning Lady online, you know that the series has had quite the love triangle between Thony (Elodie Yung), Arman, and Eve.

Adding a blast from Nadia's past into the mix might soften the blow when Thony and Arman make their pairing more official.

Fans wanted them together before it even happened, so there's sure to be a lot of drama as we head into the second season on Monday, Sept 19.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 "picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country," the logline teases.

"Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child."

"This season of THE CLEANING LADY continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources," FOX teases.

"Galvanized by the many roadblocks she faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, Thony will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community."

"However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she once again crosses the moral line into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas."

What are your thoughts on the exciting new addition?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.