The Decameron: Netflix Orders Soapy Drama From Jenji Kohan & Kathleen Jordan

Netflix is stepping into the 14th century with a soapy twist.

The streaming service on Thursday announced a series order for The Decameron under Jenji Kohan’s overall deal.

The soapy period drama "aims to examine the timely themes of class systems, power struggles and survival in a time of pandemic with a touch of levity, brought together by a charming and riotous ensemble of characters," the service teases.

"In 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence," reads the official logline.

"A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday."

"But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival."

Eight episodes have been ordered for the project, with Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters) serving as Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer.

Jenji Kohan (Glow, Teenage Bounty Hunters, Orange is the New Black) serves as EP alongside Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann for Tilted Productions.

Jenji Kohan shared in a statement:

“Kathleen Jordan is the real freakin’ deal. I am so excited and grateful that I get to work with her and we get to make this awesome, funny, timely, weird show together for Netflix.”

Kathleen Jordan added, "I'm absolutely thrilled that I get to work with Jenji, Tara, Blake, and Netflix again."

"I can't wait for people to meet this ridiculous group of characters. I'm sure Giovanni Boccaccio would be... confused?"

Both Kohan and Jordan have had previous projects in the works at Netflix.

Kohan's Orange is the New Black was a defining series for the streamer, one that helped it break through when streaming services were still in their infancy.

