The Flash's Grant Gustin Responds to Final Season News

The Flash is coming to an end after nine seasons.

We've known that much for a few weeks now, and its lead star is opening up about deciding to end the show for good.

In an Instagram video published Friday, Grant Gustin opened up about the end date.

“It’s been an incredible nearly 10 years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys, the fans, the people who love the show," he said.

"That’s the only reason we’ve been able to go as long as we have. I’m really excited to get to do this one more time, finish on our terms,” he continued.

“I’m going to enjoy every minute of it, as much as I can…. I couldn’t be more honored to be associated with this character, probably for the rest of my life and career. It is seriously a true honor.

“Thank you again for supporting us,” Gustin concluded.

“I hope you enjoy this last season. I know I’m going to enjoy making it.”

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere in 2023, with the drama's shortest episode order to date.

We'll get 13 new episodes before the Arrowverse drama concludes.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle,” executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement when news of the end date dropped.

“And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week."

"So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The Flash launched on The CW in 2014 as a spinoff of Arrow, and went on to deliver stronger ratings than its parent series.

It has lost some cast members along the way, however.

Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker are the sole original cast members heading into the last season.

What are your thoughts on Gustin's sentiments?

Are you ready for the show to conclude?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.