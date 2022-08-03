The Good Fight Final Season Trailer: Who Will Diane Choose?

The end is nigh, and it looks like Diane's love life is more complicated than ever.

Paramount+ on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for the sixth and final season of The Good Fight, and we have so many questions.

The trailer introduces us to a new man in Diane's life, leaving us to ponder what could be next for all of the characters.

Good Fight‘s final season finds Diane experiencing an “uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning,” according to the official logline.

“Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.”

The Good Fight also stars John Slattery (Mad Men), Sarah Steele (Spanglish), Michael Boatman (Madam Secretary), Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly), and Charmaine Bingwa (Black Box).

The cast also includes Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and guest stars Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston.

News of the demise was announced earlier this year, and based on reports, Creators Robert and Michelle King decided to end the series.

“Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, The Good Fight has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our studio,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios when the news of the end date dropped.

“Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, The Good Wife, which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series."

"It is a series that taps into the zeitgeist of the nation’s mindset to artistically reveal the absurdity and anxiety of a nation in transition, both culturally and politically."

"Their story was further elevated by the brilliant acting talents of Christine, Audra, Sarah, Michael, Nyambi, Charmaine and an amazing roster of regular and guest actors during its run."

"Woven together, this amazing collection of creative talent has presented a series that is admired by critics, peers and a growing global audience."

"We are so excited to see what this company has in store for the final season; I have no doubt that it will be memorable.”

Check out the trailer below and watch the final season when it premieres Thursday, September 8.

