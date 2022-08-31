The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the Explosive Trailer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been one of the most dramatic entries in the franchise in years.

The highly-anticipated third season premieres Wednesday, September 29, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

E! Online broke the news Wednesday while sharing a bombshell trailer that teases some truly bonkers twists and turns.

The outlet confirmed that Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah would all be back, retaining their snowflakes for another season.

This also marks the smallest regular cast to date, down from RHOSLC Season 1's six-person cast and down even more from RHOSLC Season 2's seven-person cast.

As previously reported, Mary Cosby will not be back, exiting the Bravo reality series after two seasons.

The star failed to appear for the taping of the reunion, which is widely considered an automatic firing in the world of the Real Housewives.

Jennie Nguyen, who joined as a housewife on Season 2, was fired following offensive social media posts.

Ahead of her firing, it was reported that some scenes were filmed for Season 3 with her, but there's a good chance these will not see the light of day.

In their places, we're getting three new recurring players, Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

Shah's arrest dominated the news when the second season was airing.

It was caught on camera, and we hear her saying she's innocent in the clip shared by E! News.

We see Jen placing the blame for her legal woes on her former assistant Stuart Smith.

"I got played by Stuart Smith," Jen says in the clip.

"I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."

Earlier this year, Shah changed her plea to guilty for her part in a telemarketing fraud case, and will be sentenced later this year.

The clip certainly highlights some of the cast members showing solidarity to Jen.

However, Danna has a shocking admission.

"Someone I know was working for Jen and now he's an informant," she tells Whitney.

In true Real Housewives fashion, there are rumors about cast members, fights, and more.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.