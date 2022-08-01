The Weakest Link Renewed for Supersized Season 3 at NBC

The verdict is in, and it's good news for fans of The Weakest Link.

NBC announced Monday that it had placed an order for a third season, co-produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Moreover, the network has greenlit 20 episodes of the lightning-fast, quick-witted series hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who continues to executive produce.

The fan-favorite show is a British import based on the iconic quiz show format distributed by BBC Studios. Production on the new season is set to begin this fall.

The series managed to break through the crowded gameshow space, and the adaptation has been faithful to the original.

"You are the weakest link. Goodbye," Lynch says to contestants as they are eliminated from the game.

"The series has reached more than 17 million viewers this season across linear and digital platforms," NBC said in a statement.

Its current summer run has improved NBC's Monday 10 p.m. timeslot by double-digit percentages across the board, including an increase of 30% in the 18-49 demo and up 26% in total viewers.

Regarding the renewal, host and executive producer Jane Lynch said, "I'm very much looking forward to a third season of mocking contestants and encouraging discord."

The format distributed by BBC Studios has been produced in 46 territories around the globe over the past two decades, with more than 1,500 episodes having aired in the U.K. alone.

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round.

The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers.

Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the "Weakest Link" in the chain.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.