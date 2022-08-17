Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Remember Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-star Denise Dowse

Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth paid tribute to their former co-star Denise Dowse, who passed away earlier this month.

Dowse died after contracting meningitis.

She was 64.

Dowse played Yvonne Teasley on the iconic FOX series, the Vice Principal of West Beverly Hills High School.

Spelling and Garth addressed Dowse's death on their 90210MG podcast.

Garth said, “It’s unbelievable to me, and I can’t imagine how devastated her family is, her sister, everyone that knew her."

"It’s just shocking — these kind of deaths are the hardest, I think.”

“She was so easy to work with and so encouraging,” Spelling added.

“She knew I was super nervous, and that was the day I was like, ‘Thank goodness that big scene was with her.’"

"She always gave the best hugs on set.”

“There was just something about Denise that was so easy,” Garth added.

“She was like your oldest friend, and she would show up on set and then she’d be in a scene… it was just so natural being around her and working with her."

"She was such a warm, kind woman [and] a really respected and prolific actress.”

Dowse was revealed to be in a coma earlier this month by her sister, Tracey Dowse.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey shared on her sister's social media channels.

“She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis."

“Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

“As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting [sic]. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it,” she wrote on social media.

“She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her," Tracey said of her sister.

"Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

In addition to Beverly Hills, 90210, Dowse appeared on The Guardian, Insecure, and many more shows.

On the big screen, Dowse appeared in Ray, Pleasantville, and Requiem for a Dream.

May Denise Dowse rest in peace.

