Vampire Academy: “Rebellion Rules the Night” in Blood-Soaked Trailer

Vampire Academy could be the show you've been looking for if you have a thirst for vampire fare.

Peacock on Wednesday dropped the full-length trailer for the freshman season of the upcoming drama.

"From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society," the logline teases.

"One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first."

The first four episodes drop Sept. 15, with new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

The series stars Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner.

"Though we have loved Richelle Mead’s wholly original book series since it came out 15 years ago, it has never been more timely," Plec and MacIntyre said in a statement.

"A brilliant exploration of an inherently unbalanced class-based society, with pampered Royals on one end, and a Guardian class whose sole purpose is to protect them on the other, as well as an ugly dynastic change on the horizon, it’s a world teetering on the edge."

"And though set in an enclave (most) Humans are unaware of, it’s a world that’s all too recognizable...”

The series has been in the works for a while now, the long wait is almost over.

The trailer certainly gives a taste of what's to come, and if the finished product is as intriguing as the trailer, we could have a hit on our hands.

We've had plenty of excellent vampire series, and we're cautiously optimistic about this one with Plec and MacIntyre at the wheel.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.