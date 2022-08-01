Virgin River Star Teases Major Season 5 Shake-up: Who Will Depart?

Time may move slowly in Virgin River, but the drama flows fast and furiously.

The Netflix juggernaut scored a very early fifth season renewal and is eyeing a significant shakeup.

That much we've known since it was announced that a new showrunner would be taking over.

Call from Charmaine - Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12

Now, one of the show's stars is teasing resolution, new beginnings... and a big exit.

Martin Henderson has played Jack since the series premiere, and he opened up about the future to Glamour.

Blown Away - Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12

"The baby stuff gets really interesting," he told the outlet.

"Obviously, I'm speaking without having read any of those actual scripts," he dished.

"A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines," the actor added. 

"I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Dinner Celebration - Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12

What?

Virgin River Season 4 left many storylines up in the air, so knowing that things will start to wrap up is good.

But, who the heck could be leaving?

Many fans would probably want Charmaine out of the show, more so following the game-changing conclusion to Virgin River Season 4.

Hysterical Charmaine - Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12

Then again, the series has plenty of characters, so losing anyone would make for a shift in the dynamics.

The series constantly puts drama before its core couple, but we doubt either of them would skip town.

Ricky did leave at the end of Virgin River Season 4, but he's the kind of character who should be back sporadically.

The good news about the season ahead is that Jack and Mel will get "really close," according to Henderson.

Getting the Results - Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12

"Some of the stuff they're going to go through is really going to cement their bond. A lot of season four was stuff pushing them away, like Jack's drinking.

"I don't think there was true doubt about the relationship, but there was definitely some questions and bumps that was making their union kind of rocky," he said.

"Hopefully that big proposal put an end to that."

We sure hope so.

Text from Cam - Virgin River Season 4 Episode 11

It's an interesting time to be a Virgin River fan because we still have a lot to look forward to.

What are your thoughts on a potential departure?

Are you happy about the prospect of some resolution?

Hit the comments below.

