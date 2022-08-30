Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Max and Murphy manage to secure their future?

On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12, the pair made some big plans.

Max's Fate - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11

However, a run-in with Darnell threatened to change everything.

Meanwhile, Josh concocted his own plan and inserted himself in the middle of everything.

How did it all play out in the series finale?

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

If you touch her, I'll kill you.

Darnell

Max: Are we really about to do this?
Murphy: What, take down an entire drug trade or get married?
Max: Both.

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 12

