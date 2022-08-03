Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did the Cession prove to be a much bigger foe than the Camarilla thought they would be?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 7, battle lines were drawn and it was time to make a big decision about the final battle.

Meanwhile, the other fugitives were in danger and it was down to the girls to help them through it.

Elsewhere, Tally and Scylla teamed up as Abigail, Adil, and Anacostia turned to President Wade for answers.

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.